GoPro is giving away free cameras every day − here’s how you can win one

GoPro makes cameras to capture exciting action but, with a coronavirus lockdown ongoing, there isn’t too much action to film at the moment. The company is hitting back with its #HomePro challenge to get people’s creative juices flowing and, better still, winners will get their hands on a GoPro camera completely free.

With millions of people cooped up due to restrictions intended to stop the spread of Covid-19, GoPro’s new challenge wants to tap into some of the creative, cabin-fever energy that is already spreading across social media.

Every day, up until April 30, GoPro will pick five #HomePro submissions as winners. The creator of each will win their choice of a GoPro Hero 8 Black or a GoPro Max camera, as well as five years of GoPro Plus, for free.

Creators can use footage from any camera to enter, but must download and use the the GoPro app to post their photo or video on Instagram. The app can be used for editing footage from any camera source.

Then, simply add the hashtags #GoPro and #HomePro and wait to see if you’re a winner…

A GoPro spokesperson told Trusted Reviews: “With many people indoors for the foreseeable future, GoPro wants to see what creative radness, inventiveness or, weirdness everyone is getting up to while at home, and showcase it to the world!

“GoPro wants to see the wild, the wonderful and everything in-between that the public are doing to keep themselves entertained and to take their minds off the current time, if only for a few minutes, by offering something for the whole family to get involved in.”

