Google TV is fixing viewers’ biggest frustration – here’s how

Google is pushing out an update for its Google TV smart TV platform, which should hopefully consign the pronounced interface lag to the past.

The platform, which is available on devices like the Chromecast with Google TV, has been criticised for slow performance when browsing through the menus. Indeed, our own reviewer pointed out the product “could be nippier.”

Now Google says the improvements – some have already rolled out, with others coming soon – are based on that user feedback. These should go some way to removing some of the kinks to the fledgling evolution of its TV ecosystem from Android TV to Google TV.

Chief among the under-the-hood changes are the performance boosts that Google has achieved through CPU optimisation. That will have a positive effect on start-up time, navigation and less time spent looking at animations.

“Through CPU optimisations and improvements to cache management, we’ve reduced the time it takes for the Google TV home screen to load at startup so you can start browsing shows and movies faster,” Google writes in a support document. “These improvements have started to roll out and will be available on all devices over time.”

“Your For You tab experience is smoother too–we’ve improved navigation so scrolling within a tab and switching between tabs is more responsive. The Live tab also loads quicker, so you’ll see less of the loading animation when switching between tabs. Google TV now uses less RAM so once you’ve picked out what you want to watch, you should have a better viewing experience where everything is more stable and moves a little faster!”

Google is also adding an easy way to free up storage on the devices, which can be handy if you’ve got one too many apps installed. It’s already available within the Chromecast with Google TV, but it’s coming soon to smart TVs running Google TV. The option will be available by browsing to Settings > System > Storage > Free up storage.