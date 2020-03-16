Google Stadia 4K on the web requirements detailed – here’s what you need

Google had long-promised its Stadia game streaming service will support 4K play on the web, but until now the company hasn’t been forthcoming on the requirements.

Now it’s possible to play select titles at the 4K resolution over the web, the company is letting gamers know what they need to join in on the fun, via a recently-updated support document.

Unfortunately, for a Mac user, it’s out of the question, officially speaking. Google says you’ll need a Chromebook or Windows computer with a 4K display to begin with.

From there, the hardware will need to be capable of decoding the VP9 video format. You’ll also need fast enough web speeds with enough bandwidth to ensure you can enable the “best visual quality” without any issues.

Google also says support for HDR visuals and Dolby 5.1 support will be coming to Stadia.com soon.

So why are Apple Mac models exempt from the 4K gaming party? Well its not Google’s fault, Apple is yet to embrace the VP9 format because of issues with the patented nature of the tech.

However, 9to5Google has already pointed out that there’s an unofficial Stadia+ extension for the Chrome browser, which will force the Mac into adopting the 4K tech.

Google Stadia has so far failed to impress in its first few months of availability after much hype pertaining to its ability to change the future of gaming.

However, the ability to play in 4K on the web was one of the big missing features on launch day, so we’re glad to see the company make amends.

Our reviewer writes: “Google Stadia’s cloud-streaming service shows a lot of promise, and could be a great option for those who want to game without spending a fortune on a console. But with lots of missing features at launch, Stadia has a long way to go to become a serious challenger to PlayStation and Xbox.”

