You can now play games on a Google smart display – first titles revealed

Google’s array of smart displays seem to get more useful by the week. Earlier this month, Netflix finally arrived and now the company is confirming an array of new games.

Saying “Hey Google, let’s play a game” in the vicinity of a Nest Hub Max will serve up classics like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Jeopardy!, hosted by the great Alex Trebek himself. If you play regularly, you’ll be able to compete on online leaderboards with others around the world.

Among the less well-known games are Song Quiz, Are You Feeling Lucky, Trivia Crack and Guess the Drawing, which will encourage you to identify the object being drawn as it appears on screen. Google is also launching its own version of an Escape the Room game called.. er… Escape the Room.

You can see the launch line up in the video below:

in a blog post on Thursday, Google says the games “take full advantage of the screen, and combine with voice and touch controls for instant, easy fun.”

John Hsu, the product manager adds: “These are just a few of the games available today on your Smart Display, and it doesn’t stop there. We’re continuing to work directly with top game developers to to bring even more immersive games to your smart display. Stay tuned for the lineup of new titles we’ll be introducing throughout the year. All you’ll have to say is “Hey Google, Let’s Play a Game” to browse the latest and greatest games.”

As well as the Made by Google Nest Hub range, the games will be available on smart displays from third-party manufacturers like Lenovo. It’ll be interesting to see whether gaming on a smart display gains any traction, because on the face of things it seems a pretty viable prospect.

