Google Search is getting a great new feature for podcast listeners

Google Search is adding a new feature that podcast fans are going to love: users searching for a podcast are now going to see an extra section show up among their search results giving you a glimpse of each individual podcast episode.



Google’s search engine results pages have been perked up over the years with the addition of many new and improved features that have seen featured snippets and information boxes added all over the place, bringing more and more information to users. However, by adding this functionality to podcasts, Google is making it easier for podcast fans to find specific episodes and get straight in.

It uses fuzzy search too. Search for “podcasts about True Crime” or “Dinosaur podcasts” and you should have the results pop up. In the future, Google has suggested in their blog post that eventually you won’t even need to search with the word podcast to get episodes delivered.

It’s all context sensitive, so Google can serve up podcast without you necessarily telling the search engine you want a podcast, just because it’ll know what people are talking about. In addition, Google has begun transcribing podcasts found on the Google Podcasts service, so the metadata and information from those transcriptions can be used in search results. For now, it’s only available for English language users in the US, but expect it to start rolling out all over the globe pretty soon, presumably because transcription and development in different regions and languages will take some time to iron out.

Clicking on the podcast won’t start pumping out sweet audio into your ears immediately, but push you through to the Google Podcasts web app. Later this year, we’ll see the same functionality added to Google Assistant, although this release will presumably be staggered by region, too.

