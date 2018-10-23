Google Play upgrades your movies to 4K, drops prices for new purchases

If you’ve purchased flicks from Google Play Movies in the past, Google has a treat in store for you. The company is automatically upgrading those purchases to the 4K Ultra HD resolution.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company says all purchases available in 4K will receive the upgrade, even if the content was purchased in standard definition. That means streaming will be available in 4K via the Play Movies and TV app, which will also inform users of the titles that have been upgraded.

Google’s decision, which was hinted any by some recent code within the Play Movies app, follows Apple’s lead. Last year the all iTunes HD purchases were upgraded to 4K free of charge, while Apple also aggressively priced those 4K releases for the Apple TV 4K.

In more good news for film buffs, Google is lowering the price of buying 4K movies via its store. “Starting today, most 4K movies on Google Play will cost you less, so you have more options to enjoy upgraded movies,” Google says in a blog post.

When browsing the top titles on Play Movies and TV, titles are down to HD prices, with newer releases like Hotel Transylvania 2, Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom and Spider-Man Homecoming available for £14.99/$29.99.

Thats £10/$10 off the previous asking price, which had been highly restrictive for those seeking to bring their movie collection into the new era.

Finally, the company is touting the 4K sets with Play Movies available. It writes: “You shouldn’t need to buy an additional device to watch your 4K movies on the 4K TV you already own. In addition to 4K Sony Bravia TVs, you can now watch in 4K using the Play Movies & TV app on most 4K Samsung Smart TVs, and we’re working on adding support for LG as well.”

