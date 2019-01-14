Android users have a finally have an easier way to manage app storage

Google will now tell Android users how much storage space is available on their handsets from within the Play Store.

In a feature currently rolling out to Android users, a new option within the ‘Installed’ tab of My Apps & Games menu informs users of thew free GBs they have to play with.

Users will see the percentage of their drives currently consumed, and give a figure in gigabytes is left. If the situation is looking a little grim, it’s possible to perform a cleanup operation there and then via the Free Up Space option.

This will be handy for users who attempt to install new apps when not enough space is present on devices or memory cards, as opposed to digging through the Android settings menus.

The new feature, which users will begin seeing as the week goes on, was first spotted by Reddit users and first reported by Droid Life. Trusted Reviews can confirm members of our team are able to access the helpful tool.

It sits along other helpful features within the My Apps & Games menu, which also inform users how much space particular apps are taking up, while offering insight into whether they’re being used regularly enough to warrant taking up that space.

Armed with knowledge, Android device owners can make prudent decisions over whether they can install another massive game for their kids.

Have you noticed the new feature arriving on your Android phone or tablet yet? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.