Google Pixel phones get new features as wait for Pixel 4a goes on

While Android fans await the launch of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 smartphones, Google has set about updating the current crop of Pixel devices.

The company is rolling out an update, bringing a number of new features and bring Pixel 4 features to other devices in the range.

First of all, Google is improving Adaptive Battery for the Pixel 2 and up. The tool can now predict when your battery will run out and will further reduce the background activity in order to keep the phone running a little longer.

Google is also integrating the Google Assistant into apps like the Recorder, so you can say “Hey Google, start recording my meeting,” or “Hey Google, show me recordings about dogs.” Transcripts can be shared directly to Google Docs.

Amidst mass protests in US cities, the company is bringing the Pixel 4’s Personal Safety app to all devices in the range. It will ensure your medical information can be shared with the emergency services, while it can also alert emergency contacts to your location. On the newer Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 devices, the app will even detect car accidents and will automatically call for help.

A Safety Check tool is also coming to the Personal Safety app, which will encourage users to respond to a scheduled check in. For example, if you’re going out for a run and a hike alone and don’t respond to the check, emergency services and contacts can be notified with a real time location.

Finally, the Clock app has a new bedtime feature, which Google hopes will help users get a consistently good night’s sleep.

Google writes: “Fall asleep to calming sounds and limit interruptions while you sleep — and if you stay up on your phone past bedtime, you’ll get a snapshot of how much time you’re spending awake and on which apps. Each morning, you can wake up with your favorite track or with a gradually brighter screen with Sunrise Alarm.”

