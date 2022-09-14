 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Photos update makes your Memories better than you remember

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is rolling out a big update to the Memories portion of the Google Photos app, which promises even sweeter reminiscence for iPhone and Android users.

The feature’s biggest revamp yet includes the addition of video snippets, which you can select, trim and save. Google reckons it intelligently selects the most significant portions of the video too.

Photos are getting subtle zooms to make memories feel a little more dynamic, while Google is also adding a little clichéd whistling instrumental music to these clips of your day, or trip. Apple already does most of this stuff with its Memories collections automatically created for Apple Photos users on iPhone and beyond. However, Google is also bringing its 3D Cinematic Photos into the mix for an added bonus.

“It’s amazing how the combination of movement, video and music immerses you in your memories,” Google says in a blog post. “Cinematic Memories will also have music, making your photos feel a little more like a movie.”

Google is also adding a scrapbook-style graphic art feature, helping your memories to “pop”, while new sharing features make it easier to share entire Memories videos with the friends and family featured within.

Google is also adding a collage editor, and the results of which can be shared too. You can edit the photos while adding them to the collage, which is great if you have a Pixel device and can play with additional features like Portrait Light or HDR. Pixel owners also get 30 additional collage designs than those using iOS and Android.

Google says Memories is among the most popular feature within the Photos app with more than 3.5 billion used each month.

Do you still rely on Google Photos for backups or are you an iPhone users who’s iCloud all the way? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Google Pixel 6a Review

Google Pixel 6a Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 2022: Should you opt for Android or Apple?

Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 2022: Should you opt for Android or Apple?

Peter Phelps 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.