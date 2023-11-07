Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google patent reveals what the Pixel Watch 2 might have been

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is working on a version of the Pixel Watch with touch and pressure sensitive bezels, which would replace the current device’s crown.

Although Google kept the Pixel Watch 2 design exactly the same as the original, a new patent filing suggests Google has plans for a greater evolution of the form factor.

In the patent filed by our sister site Wearable, Google explains how small displays on smartwatches are often obscured by the need to press and swipe the surface.

Save £200 with this massive Garmin smartwatch price cut

Save £200 with this massive Garmin smartwatch price cut

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) smartwatch would have set you back £749.99, but it’s now going for £200 less thanks to a big price reduction from John Lewis.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £749.99
  • Now £549.99
View Deal

While Google says the rotating crowns used by the Pixel Watch, Apple Watch et al, are “reasonably efficient”, a better solution would be to replace the crown completely with pressure sensitive bezels.

The bezels could respond to presses, swipes, taps and squeezes with the UI response different for different apps. In examples shown within the filing, entitled “gesture recognition on watch bezel using strain gauges”, Google focuses on the music app the ability to control smart home devices.

Google also says ridding the crown from the device would also make it easier to waterproof and even result in a cleaner overall aesthetic.

“Content on such a small screen is easily obscured when touching the device, making it difficult to precisely select and scroll because the user cannot see what they are selecting or scrolling,” Google says in the filing.

“Rotating scrolling buttons are used to scroll on many smartwatches today, and are reasonably efficient. However, they require a fairly complicated mechanical structure with very small moving parts. They further require waterproofing. Some users may prefer to remove the crown, such as for aesthetic reasons.”

Pixel bezel patent

In typically obstructive language Google explained how the technology would work. The company writes: “The one or more processors may be configured to determine, using information detected by the one or more sensors, a user interaction with an outer surface of the housing, determine a type of gesture based on the detected user interaction, determine a type of input command based on the determined gesture, and execute a task corresponding to the determined type of input command.”

The design change would allow Google’s Pixel Watch to stand out from the crowd, but whether we’ll see it manifest in next year’s Pixel 3 remains to be seen. Many patents like this never see the light of day within a product available to consumers.

You might like…

Pixel Watch 2 Review

Pixel Watch 2 Review

Conor Allison 3 weeks ago
Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch 9: Can Google dethrone Apple?

Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch 9: Can Google dethrone Apple?

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Pixel Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch: What’s new in Google’s updated wearable?

Pixel Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch: What’s new in Google’s updated wearable?

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.