Google Maps gets new speedometer feature to tell you when you’re going too fast

Google is in the process of rolling out a feature to show your current speed while navigating within the company’s Maps app.

This new feature comes in addition to other recent improvements showing you both the speed limit in several countries in addition to the location of speed traps. This combination means that not only can the maps app tell you how fast you’re going, it will now know if you’re travelling too fast, and presumably chastise you appropriately.

However, the addition of speed trap information has been criticised by law enforcement as there are queries about whether this allows Maps’ users to sidestep speeding prevention measures, which could

It would be remiss of me to point out the best way to avoid getting caught speeding is to not speed. It’s simple enough.

The speedometer feature had some success in the Google-owned map outfit Waze, and it’s likely that Waze’s tech is underpinning this new feature in Maps.

For those worried about accuracy, the speedometer is about as accurate as your GPS, which means it should be a fair bit more accurate than your dashboard speedometer, although both are likely to give you your “real” speed.

To get this to work you’ll need to enable the feature from its settings menu, where it’ll sit under a separate settings menu for Navigation. From there, it should appear in the bottom-left corner of your app when you’re navigating.

The feature isn’t yet available in Android Auto, and so far has rolled out in just ten countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Portugal, Sweden, UK and the United States. Having this doesn’t mean you’ll have access to the new feature though, as it appears to be being slowly rolled out for different users. Some of Team Trusted currently have access, but I, sadly, do not.

I also don’t own a car and legally can’t drive one, so I’m not too upset about it.