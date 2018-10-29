New Google Home feature brings sprinkling of Disney magic to bedtime stories

The Google Home speaker will now assist with reading the kids a bedtime story, thanks to a new partnership with Disney. The smart home speaker has been trained to recognise ten of Disney’s most popular stories and will add a range of corresponding sound effects in-sync with the book.

All users need to do is say: “Hey Google, let’s read along with Disney” and the Home speaker will use its voice recognition nous to spring into action when you begin reading the text. So, for example, when Tinker Bell arrives on the scene in Peter Pan, youngsters may hear the sprinkling of fairy dust.

The supported titles are: Mickey’s Christmas Carol, The Three Little Pigs, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Coco, Jack Jack Attack, Mickey Mouse and His Spaceship, Moana, Toy Story 3 and Peter Pan.

“We hope that it’s something that parents will do with their kids each and every day,” Kelsey Gliva, Google Home product marketing manager, told Adweek (via VentureBeat).

“As we look to the future, thinking about the context of the family and ways that we can enhance routines that they already do is something that we’re really interested in. We know that parents and their kids are sort of fearless when it comes to assistant technology — they ask lots of questions and they engage, and we know with Disney’s iconic character voices, it’s a really fantastic way to bring this to life. So it’s a no-brainer to continue working with them.”

The integration is certainly a lot more involved than the previous bedtime story feature which didn’t require parents to be present. The Apps For Families Assistant-based skill can read stories like Wallace & Gromit to the kids and launched in the UK in July this year.

Will the New Disney integration brighten-up bedtime for your wee ones? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.