An unexpected update for Google-owned photo editing app Snapseed has just been released, indicating might not be dead after all.

The app hadn’t been touched since 2018, but today it got a shiny new update.Version 2.19.1 popped up on the Google Play Store today, but don’t get too excited, it’s only really offering bug fixes. The interesting thing here though, is that Google is keeping the app alive.

The update shows us that Snapseed isn’t being moth-balled, at least not right now. Many thought the app might be headed for execution too, as many other Google apps and projects have ultimately been cut when left untouched this long.

So, while we’re not expecting app-changing new features to land on Snapseed, users can rest easy in the knowledge that it will still be available for the time being.

The app offers a relatively simple and intuitive photo editing interface and allows users to swipe effects into place.

So, why should you care? Well, if you’re wanting to edit photos on a mobile device, on a budget, Snapseed could be for you. After trying out a whole range of options we named Snapseed our Best Free Photo Editor earlier this year, so we’re happy to see it getting some TLC from Google.

After trialling Snapseed, our reviewer said:

“Snapseed might just be the best free editor you’ll find on your smartphone. Load a photo into the app and at first it might seem like any other one-click filter tool. However, while the presets are, admittedly, pretty great there might be more to this app than meets the eye. “As an editor, Snapseed excels. The app’s tools range from basic adjustments like tune, crop, rotate, heal and vignette to more pro-level stuff from curves and DNG support to precision masking and perspective. There are also more creative options such as double exposure, frames, text and grunge overlays. “The tools are wonderfully tactile, with up and down sliders to select properties and left and right sliders to adjust the intensity of any effect.”

