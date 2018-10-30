Google’s 2018 Halloween Doodle is an addictive multiplayer game – here’s how to play

Google is taking the traditional Halloween Google Doodle to new levels this year with a new multiplayer game you can play directly in the web browser.

The Great Ghoul Duel is the first multiplayer, interactive Google Doodle ever and involves two teams of four ghouls to challenging each other to collect the most blue spirit flames, using the arrow keys or trackpad to navigate.

The idea is to return the collected spirit flames back to base before the time expires or the other team (it’s green vs purple) steals them from you. The better you do, the more powers you can gain, such as magnetism, speed boosts and night vision to help you uncover more spirits.

The team with the highest score at the end of the game wins. Teams are randomised, but it is possible to create a link to challenge your friends. Players will also be able to share their achievements online afterwards.

The Great Ghoul Duel is a surprisingly fun way to kill a couple of minutes. In fact, that’s precisely why you’re not reading this story about ten minutes earlier. If you want to wave goodbye to half an hour, you can play for yourself here.

Google’s Halloween guide also includes some pumpkin carving ideas via Google Images and some scary Google Assistant suggestions. Google Home owners will be able to ask for directions to their nearest pumpkin patch, for costume ideas, or for facts about monsters. Users will be also be able to ask “OK, Google…What does a werewolf sound like?”

In its blog post, Google is encouraging folks to visit some spooky Street View imagery in various US cities.

Have you taken the Halloween Doodle for a spin yet? Share your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.