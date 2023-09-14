Google Chromebooks just got a huge longevity boost

Google is guaranteeing Chromebook owners an entire decade of automatic security updates, in hopes of extending the lifespan of its ChromeOS notebooks.

Starting next year, Google is increasing the viable longevity of Chromebooks released in 2021 or later from eight to ten years. Considering the ChromeOS devices are used in education settings and for those with low power needs, this could be a real win for all concerned.

In a blog post, Google says: “Security is our number one priority. Chromebooks get automatic updates every four weeks that make your laptop more secure and help it last longer. And starting next year, we’re extending those automatic updates so your Chromebook gets enhanced security, stability and features for 10 years after the platform was released.”

Google says this is “more than any other operating system commits to today.” After that expires Google says owners will benefit from strong, built-in security features.

With Verified Boot, for example, your Chromebook does a self-check every time it starts up. If it detects that the system has been tampered with or corrupted in any way, it will typically repair itself, reverting back to its original state.

Google is also promising faster repair processes in US schools, new Chromebooks with a higher percentage of post-consumer recycled materials in the build, more energy efficient charging practices, and an increase in the recyclability of devices.

“With all these updates, we’re committed to keeping Chromebooks universally accessible, helpful and secure — and helping you safely learn and work on them for years to come.”