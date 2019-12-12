Google Assistant Interpretor Mode finally lands on iOS and Android

Google has confirmed its excellent Google Assistant Interpreter Mode is finally arriving on smartphones, almost a full year after its debut on smart speakers and displays.

The language mode, which can translate between 44 languages in real time, will start rolling out the Google Assistant app for iOS and in integrated form on Android devices.

Google says the mode will help people have proper back-and-forth conversations with people in a foreign language, while on their travels.

During the original unveiling of the feature back in January, Google said the presence of the feature on its smart displays would help people check into hotels and discover information about their local surroundings at a fixed location.

Now the feature is going mobile, enabling travellers to roam wherever they see fit and commmune with those around then. All folks need to do is say “Hey Google, be my German translator,” or “Hey Google, help me speak Spanish”, for example, to see the translated conversation appear on their phone.

Google even says Assistant will present the option of Smart Replies, which are suggestions that let you reply without speaking. The company says this will lead to faster and more seamless conversations.

Of course, the Google Translate app has been doing an excellent job of helping people converse with locals while on their travels, but these Assistant-powered Smart Replies are a fantastic addition to the language translation nous.

The 44 languages debuting on smartphones today is also well up on the 26 languages it debuted with on smart speakers and displays like the Nest Home Mini, which is nice.

Naturally, the feature is enhanced on Smart Displays due to the ability to read as well as hear the translation. Google seems to think that in particular will be at home in hotels around the world.

