The long awaited follow up to the fantastic Garmin Venu smartwatch is finally here, with the Garmin Venu 2 and Gamin Venu 2S having been officially revealed.

Striking the balance yet again of being a stylish wearable/fitness tracker, the Venu 2 brings back several key features including a bright AMOLED screen and the ability to store up to 650 songs for offline playback via services such as Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music.

Unlike its predecessor however, the Venu 2 will boast a new and improved sleep tracking system known as Firstbeat Analytics, which according to Garmin will offer tailor-made advice on how do improve your quality of sleep.

Fitness age has also been added to give users a better idea of whether or not their body can perform to the level that is expected of their chronological age. Similar to body battery, this calculation will be based on a variety of information including your workout activity, body fat percentage and resting heart rate.

One key addition that is sure to appeal to anyone exercising at home is on-watch HIIT workouts. The Garmin Venu already had on display workouts with accompanying animations, but the inclusion of HIIT workouts will effectively allow users to replace gym classes with the Venu 2 – no doubt a tantalising prospect for anyone who isn’t completely comfortable with going back to the gym just yet.

As expected, there will be a battery upgrade across both devices, with up to 11-days in smartwatch mode for the Venu 2, and 10-days for the Venu 2S. This is more than double the original Garmin Venu, which could only go for up to 5-days on a single charge.

You’ll have to wait until we get to testing the Venu 2 to see how these new features hold up, but in the meantime you can always check out our original Garmin Venu review.

Both the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S will retail at $399.99/€399.99, and are now available to order via Garmin.com.