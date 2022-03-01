Xbox Game Pass adding Guardians of the Galaxy and Flight Simulator for Xbox One

Microsoft has announced its Game Pass release schedule for this month, with Guardians of the Galaxy headlining and Microsoft Flight Simulator joining the Xbox Cloud Gaming ranks.

From today, Microsoft Flight Simulator can now be played on Xbox One consoles for the first time, via Game Pass. It defies the more limited hardware thanks to the Xbox Series X architecture powering Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Previously, the game has only been available on Xbox Series S/X and PC. Gamers won’t need to install it on their console hard-drives and can experience the game at upto 1080p/30fps. Not only that, you’ll be able to play the massive, resource-intense title on iOS and Android via a web browser.

It also has access to all of the same multiplayer features, and all purchases on other versions will be available to gamers on the cloud version of the game too, while the live weather features are also aboard.

On March 10 there’s a new injection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Guardian’s of the Galaxy arrives on Game Pass for console, PC and cloud. Our reviewer says it features the best story of any Marvel game to date and is a marked improvement on Square Enix’s Avenger’s game in 2020. For gaming traditionalists, it’s also notable as an offline-only single-player experience.

He wrote: “After stumbling out the gate with last year’s Avengers, Square Enix has managed to steady the ship with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. For the story alone, the game is well-worth playing, but it’s the abundance of lore, well-written dialogue and gorgeous locales that elevate it as one of the best Marvel games to date.”

Elsewhere, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII arrives on console and PC on March 3, along with Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) on March 10. Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console and PC) is a day one launch on Game Pass today, while Young Souls is also landing on Game Pass on day one from March 10.