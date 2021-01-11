Western Digital has a fix for PS5’s lack of storage, but it will cost you

Western Digital and SanDisk have announced an assortment of new storage device upgrades designed for laptops, computers and consoles alike.

The company has unveiled a 4TB capacity bump across a large line of its products, largely relating to SSD storage solutions which promise supreme performance and capability when compared to its competitors. Products are intended for a range of purposes, whether they be for creatives, gamers or video editors.

Such a privilege will cost you, with all four of Western Digital’s new products pushing beyond the £700 mark. Given what SSD storage is capable of, especially on new consoles, it is no surprise that consumers will need to shell out a healthy number of sheets to pick them up later this quarter.

Related: Best PS5 Games

We’ve compiled all four of the new products below with a description of what they will be capable of, courtesy of the official press release.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (£857.99) – Featuring up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds, this powerful NVMe™ delivers near-unrivalled performance and is encased in a forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a compact form factor.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (£745.99) – “Boasting up to 1050MB/S read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds, this portable, high-capacity NVMe drive is an essential companion when creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.”

My Passport SSD from WD (£745.99) – Coming in a range of colours including grey, blue, red, gold and silver, this blazing fast NVMe supplies read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, enabling everyday content creators, curators, and hobbyists to keep productivity flowing.

WD_Black P50 (£750.99) – Purpose-built for gamers, this drive is shaped by performance, with SSD read speeds of up to 2000MB/s to decrease load screen times so that you focus on what matters – gaming.

At the time of writing, PS5 does not support external SSD solutions, although such a feature will be arriving in the future. You will need a drive with speeds equivalent to the internal SSD to install PS5 games, and it seems Western Digital’s offerings will be capable of such a feat.

Those looking to prepare external storage in advance and don’t mind paying out of the nose for it can’t go wrong with some of the above products. I’ve tested some of Western Digital’s drives with consoles in the past and they’re excellent and easy to use, and hopefully these new drives will be no different.

How do you feel about the PS5’s SSD space? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.