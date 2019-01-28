Wargroove to launch with Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC cross-play

Chucklefish’s forthcoming strategy title Wargroove will have full cross-play between PC, Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One when it launches next week.

Crossplay out of the box is great for playing multiplayer with your friends, and for those excited about what Chucklefish have been up to since space survive-’em-up Starbound released from early access in June 2016, the news that you’ll be able to dig into multiplayer no matter where they’re playing the game is welcome.

While the game has a fully featured campaign, there are both PvP and PvE co-operative brawls available for up to four players.

While Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch can play together, it’s not yet clear whether PS4 players will be able to join the party.Wargroove doesn’t yet have a release date for Sony’s big black box, and historically Sony has been somewhat resistant to the idea of crossplay, especially with other consoles. However this stance seems to have softened up slightly as the electronic outfit has made news recently by allowing both Fortnite and Rocket League players to team up with whoever, regardless of platform.

I’ve been playing Wargroove for review, and I think that’s about as much as I can say ahead of the game’s release on February 1st.

I guess I can probably also get away with saying that it has a cute dog as a commander, right? He’s armoured, he’s called Caeser, he’s a good canine friend.

Our full review will come on launch day.

