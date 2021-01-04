This mod lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 from a third-person perspective

Players have already begun producing an assortment of mods for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and this new one changes how the game is played completely.

Having been released in December of last year, fans have now had just shy of a month to delve into the sprawling world of Night City and fiddle with things to their liking. While nothing groundbreaking has emerged just yet, a new mod does allow you to play from a third-person perspective.

Made by Jelle Bakker, this new mod is a work-in-progress which transforms how Cyberpunk 2077 is played, which is an RPG experience that was designed with a first-person perspective in mind. Knowing this, switching things around does result in some unexpected quirks which the creator hopes to have ironed out in the future.

If you fancy trying this out for yourself, you will need to install Cyber Engine Tweaks and the mod itself, meaning you will be able to access the debug menu and directly mess with things however you like. CDPR is famous for the flexibility it provides players when it comes to developing mods, and will be providing official tools to assist with such things in the months to come.

Related: Best PS5 Games

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t exactly have a smooth launch. Despite receiving a number of excellent reviews, its console versions came under fire due to major performance problems and a number of bugs and glitches. It was clear that CD Projekt Red was keeping these versions of the games under wraps until release day rolled around, and it paid the price for such a move.

Huge updates are expected to arrive in January and February which will address the majority of problems. Next-gen updates are also coming in the future, although a timeframe for this remains unconfirmed. Here’s what I thought of the game in my 4/5 review:

“CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, but it often falters under the weight of its own ambition.

Exploring Night City is an unparalleled joy, depicting a dystopian world with an unmatched level of detail in the genre. I lost myself for hours, but such immersion also unveiled a number of deeper issues with its lacklustre themes and problematic writing.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available across PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.