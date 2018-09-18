Thronebreaker is a new role-playing experience in The Witcher universe

CD Projekt Red and GOG have announced Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, a new solo, role-playing adventure set in the beloved universe.

This standalone experience will be launching on GOG for PC on October 24 while a PS4/Xbox One release is set for December 4.

According to the official product page, it combines ‘narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics.’

It adopts some mechanics from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, but will be available as a separate purchase and aims to tell a new story that fans are likely to enjoy.

Related: Battlefield 5

Speaking of Gwent, the digital card game is due to receive a significant number of changes with the upcoming Homecoming update.

Thronebreaker will also include unique cards and mechanics, although some of these can be carried over to Gwent upon completion.

Taking place in the world of The Witcher, Thronebreaker follows Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms – Lyria and Rivia.

Facing a potential invasion, you are forced to step into battle once again, even if it means sacrificing something dear to save your kingdom.

Are you a fan of The Witcher? Does Thronebreaker look like something you’d play? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.