Spyro: Reignited Trilogy could finally be coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision is yet to announce Spyro: Reignited Trilogy for Nintendo Switch, although a recent listing by GameStop Germany (via Gematsu) suggests it might be on the way.

The retailer listed the remastered trilogy with a release date of August 16, giving Switch owners a rather specific release date to speculate over.

Having launched for PS4 and Xbox One back in November 2018, we’re hoping Spyro follows in the footsteps of Crash Bandicoot and also comes to Nintendo’s console.

Containing all three of the original Spyro The Dragon experiences, all of the classic platformers have been enhanced with new graphics, improved controls and plenty of other bells and whistles.

Turns out they aged surprisedly well, with the Reignited Trilogy earning 8/10 in our review: ‘Toys for Bob has done an excellent job translating the lovable dragon’s adventures to modern platforms, building upon the original outings with brave new additions.

A few minor blemishes aside, those looking for a delightful collection of platformers won’t be disappointed here.’

It’d be a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch with its bite-sized levels and relatively approachable difficulty level. We also wouldn’t say no to a Spyro amiibo or two.

