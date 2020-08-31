Sony to bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC, so what’s next?

Sony is planning on sharing more PlayStation exclusives to PC, according to a corporate report published by the Japanese gaming giant.

Buried deep within a 2020 prospectus for the wider company, which includes a section on game and network services, is a reference to bringing more first-party titles to Windows-based gamers.

Previously, the traditionally protective company had launched Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding for PC, following their launches on home soil.

Now, after those games were well received, Sony is looking to capitalise on the popularity of more if its first party games.

The company closes the gaming section of the report (via @Wario64) by saying: “We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

The company didn’t mention which games we could expect to see on PC moving forward. It would be surprising to see major exclusives like The Last of Us 2 arrive on PC, but perhaps the likes of Ghost of Tsushima could get a second wind on PC at some point in 2021.

Sony’s expansion would give Microsoft some competition on its own desktop computing platform. There’s a great deal of synergy between the Windows and Xbox gaming platform, which has seen many top first-party Xbox games dominate the Steam charts too.

It’s definitely a largely untapped resource for Sony, who could generate another revenue source from some of its first-party studios. The port of Death Stranding was certainly considered a successful experiment, with our own Jade King calling it “the best version” of the game.

They wrote: “Death Stranding is still essential now it’s arrived on PC, offering the best version of Kojima Production’s weird and wonderful masterpiece. It’s unconventional gameplay and wacky narrative remains polarizing, but it’s certainly more relevant than ever before in how it depicts a society broken apart by an invisible threat they sadly have no control over. If you have a machine capable of powering this epic adventure, it’s more than worth jumping into.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …