Silent Hill comes to Dead by Daylight in new downloadable content next month

Behaviour Interactive have announced a bundle of new Silent Hill-themed downloadable content coming to Dead by Daylight next month.

Konami might not be in any rush to thrust Silent Hill back into the limelight, but that hasn’t stopped this asymmetrical horror experience from delivering the next best thing.

The highlight of this upcoming downloadable content package is undoubtedly Pyramid Head, the iconic villain first introduced in the masterful Silent Hill 2, and subsequently ruined in the terrible film adaptations. Yep, we sadly remember those.

Now – he will hunt you and your friends down as you desperately try and escape a new map inspired by Silent Hill’s Midwich Elementary School. Here’s hoping for tight corridors and a lack of places to hide as we complete objectives and try to find the exist.

He’ll be known as “The Executioner” in the game itself, but the imagery throws away any doubt of this being anyone other than Pyramid Head. Cheryl Mason is also being added as a playable character, who players will recognise from Silent Hill 3.

Pyramid Head isn’t the first horror icon to be joining the cast of Dead By Daylight. He’ll be joining the likes of Michael Meyers, Freddy Krueger and Leatherface as playable villains. Here’s hoping the laundry list of beloved murderers continues to grow with future updates, too.

Earning 3,5/5 in our original review, Dead By Daylight has grown increasingly popular in the years since and now occupies a number of major platforms. It’s a stupendously enjoyable horror experience, especially with a few close friends by your side.

