Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox Series X/S gives your trigger finger a speed boost

Razer has announced a new version of the Wolverine controller for the brand new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

The £99.99 GBP / $99.99 Wolverine V2 lovering wired controller offers an alternative to the official Xbox controller and offers some customisation features similar to the Microsoft Elite Series 2 controller for a significantly lower price.

The ergonomic design features L-Shaped hand grips, which offer an improvement on the predecessor, and there’s non-slip rubber grips as well as some typical Razer flair inspired by the Xbox green and black colour scheme.

Gamers can make use of the Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons, which has a 3 million tap life cycle which the company says for greater durability and a reduced actuation distance of 0.65mm for 35% faster actuation than standard membrane buttons.”

“Each button is finely tuned,” the company says of the controller that can also be used with Xbox One and PC, “for greater accuracy to showcase your true gaming potential.”

Razer is also pumped about the Wolverine V2’s programmable feature, like a pair of multi function buttons, which are configurable via setup. They can be remapped at any time via the specific app for the Xbox or PC.

There’s also a customisable hair trigger mode for those moments when a split second can mean the life or death for your character in a first person shooter. The company adds: “For a competitive edge, activate Hair Trigger Mode via two slide-locks on the underside of the controller that greatly reduce travel distance to the main triggers, enabling an ultra-fast rate of fire with a gentle press.”

Naturally, there’s a 3.5mm jack to enable gamers to plug their headset directly into the controller. While this doesn’t offer the same customisation options as the Microsoft Elite 2 controller, but it is a hell of a lot cheaper. Choose your weapon wisely.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …