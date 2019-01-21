Praise the Sun! Dark Souls Trilogy collection is finally coming to Europe

After launching in the United States back in 2018, Bandai Namco has announced European release plans for Dark Souls Trilogy.

Launching on May 31st, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, the collection will include all three Dark Souls titles alongside each respective game’s downloadable content.

So, you’re getting plenty bang for your buck, and this will certainly be a trilogy for those who are gluttons for gaming punishment.

Bandai Namco has also unveiled a Collector’s Edition coming in at an enormous £449.99. For those eager to pick up this expensive offering, it contains the following:

All three Dark Souls titles + DLC

Elite Knight at the Bonfire Statue

Dark Souls Trilogy Soundtrack

460 Page Trilogy Compendium

The compendium features a bestiary of the series’ enemies alongside dialogue transcripts that hardcore fans will likely adore. You also get map and boss locations inside to boot!

As for the soundtrack, it features all your favourite gothic tunes across six individual CDs all of which look lavishly decorated with bespoke art. Very fancy.

This collector’s edition doesn’t come cheap and is quite extravagant, and with only 2000 units being produced, you’ll want to snap it up quick if you’re interested.

