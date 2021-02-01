MLB The Show 21 will be the first PlayStation Studios game ever to hit Xbox

Sony has confirmed that its previously-exclusive MLB The Show baseball game will be available on Xbox for the first time in 2021. Finally, Xbox gamers will be able to enjoy the officially-licensed baseball title.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony announced MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PS4 and PS5. This marks the first time a Sony PlayStation Studios title has crossed the divide and become available on the Xbox platform. Weirdly enough, it’ll also be the first time the PlayStation Studios logo has appeared on Xbox packaging.

Furthermore, cross-platform play will be available, so Xbox and PlayStation gamers will be able to take to the digital diamond against each other. Sony also says cross progression means you can “earn and use content on whichever platform and generation you choose.”

The officially-licensed baseball sim will be available on April 20, 2021, which is about three weeks after the Major League season gets underway in the United States. This year, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is the cover athlete.

Prices of the game are differ depending on which generation of the game is purchased. On PS5 it’ll be £69.99/$69.99, for example, while the PS4 flagship price will be £59.99/$59.99.

“We’re excited to share that, with our announced extension with the MLB® and MLB Players, MLB The Show 21 will be available for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This is a very exciting moment for all of us as the storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than before,” Sony writes.

Sony had already confirmed the game would be opening up to more platforms in the near future, but this is a significant move so early in the new generation of consoles. Sony was able to enjoy such a resounding victory over Microsoft in the previous generation, thanks largely to a superior library of exclusive games.