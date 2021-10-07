Microsoft’s sexy new accessories celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console in style, with an old school-inspired design for the current Xbox Series X/S wireless controller.

The translucent controller, which mimics the see-through chassis of the original Xbox Debug kit, comes out on November 15, which is the same day the first box went on sale back in 2001.

In a blog post Microsoft calls the design “sleek and sentimental” with games able to see the inner workings of the controller, along with the original green Xbox logo.

The company writes: “The body of the controller features a translucent black finish with silver internals so you can see every detail. The nostalgic, green Xbox button brings us back to the first green Xbox logo. The iconic colour can also be found on the back grips and around the hybrid D-pad.”

Naturally, it’s not wanting in any of the departments modern Xbox gamers demand either, with support for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android and iOS via Xbox Wireless.

Microsoft says gamers who grab once of the controllers will also unlock an “exclusive dynamic background bursting to life with glowing lines and moving sparks” when connecting to their Series X/S console.

Alongside the controller is a a new Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Special Edition, which also features a translucent body as well as support for Dolby Atmos.

“Green accents on the boom mic, inside and outside of the earcups,” Microsoft adds. “The left disc is marked with our 20th Anniversary logo in our iconic green and the right dial has our Xbox logo imprinted, as seen on the Xbox Wireless and Stereo Headsets.”

Both products are available to pre-order today and both cost £59.99/$69.99 ahead of the release date next month.