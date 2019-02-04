Microsoft teases Xbox Live support for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Live support will be rolling out to iOS, Android and even the Nintendo Switch.

This new level of Xbox Live integration will implement features such as achievements, friends lists, clubs and more onto platforms outside the Xbox family.

Microsoft teased a reveal to come at GDC 2019, which will presumably unveil more information on the rollout to new platforms.

We imagine this growth in support will mostly translate to games involved in Microsoft’s support of cross-play such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Rocket League.

“Xbox Live is about to get MUCH bigger,” Microsoft explains. “Xbox Live is expanding from 400m gaming devices and a reach to over 68m active players to over 2bn devices with the release of our new cross-platform XDK.

“Get a first look at the SDK to enable game developers to connect players between iOS, Android, and Switch in addition to Xbox and any game in the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs.”

You can already log in to Xbox Live services on certain titles such as Minecraft, although this introduction of new features will presumably grow that slate of titles substantially.

The idea of playing something on your Switch or smartphone and earning achievements on your gamertag is definitely appealing, and we’re curious to see it realised.

