Manor Lords: Everything we know about the upcoming medieval strategy title

Manor Lords is an upcoming strategy title that will mix Total War-style battles with detailed medieval city building. It’s set to be an exciting new title in the genre and – at this early stage – all the signs look good. We’ve compiled all the latest news and updates on Manor Lords, to keep you right up to date.

Created by Polish developer, Slavic Magic, Manor Lords displays a keen attention to historical details, alongside appealing action-packed battles and organic town development as two of its core mechanics. We’re keen to see exactly how extensive they will be in the full experience.

Manor Lords gameplay – how does it play?

Unfortunately, so far we haven’t got too much to go on, but the details shown off the the trailer are potentially tantalising for strategy gaming fans. The battles we see look very Total War-esque, with commanders lining up different unit types across varied terrain, adjusting their formations and commanding attacks for both ranged and melee troops.

The trailer also shows off a dynamic approach to city building. Roads and buildings aren’t placed onto a grid, instead building is free-form and settlers ply their trades both in and around the settlement. Some will work in the buildings you construct, while others hunt in the woods, herd sheep, or plow fields. It’s more akin to something like City Skylines or Planet Zoo than your traditional

Despite the trailer’s short run-time, there’s already lots to like about Manor Lords. We’re looking forward to getting more information on the game’s mechanics and understanding the in-game experience for players.

Developers, Slavic Magic, said in a statement on their website:

“Manor Lords aims to provide a gridless, organic city-building experience with full freedom of placement and rotation, but utilizing snapping tools to make the planning more comfortable. “The building mechanic is motivated by the growth of real medieval towns and villages, where major trade routes and landscape often influenced how the settlement shaped and developed.”

Manor Lords release date – when is it coming out?

Slavic Magic has confirmed that Manor Lords will be aiming for a “Fall 2020” release window, although a specific date is yet to be confirmed. We’ll be sure to share more once we know it.

Manor Lords trailer – how does it look?

Manor Lords plot – what’s it about?

The ‘plot’ of Manor Lords is likely to be one of your own making, as is often the case in strategy games. However, we’re probably going to see a campaign mode too.

The game is set in medieval Europe, but the country itself is not specified, with the specific details left to your imagination.

Slavic Magic said, in a statement on their website:

“While the game is not set in a particular century, every building is inspired by historical references from XI-XV century Europe. “Fields must be plowed by a team of oxen, iron bloomed in a bloomery, the sheep herded on the open pastures governed by the Lord of the Manor… “This combined with an attention to detail is the key to immersing yourself fully in the medieval fiefdom you rule. The seasons pass, the weather changes, towns can rise and fall to war, disease or famine.”

