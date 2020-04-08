Major DualShock 4 feature will carry over to DualSense on PS5

When Sony surprisingly announced the PS5’s DualSense controller this week we learned a lot about the future of the console platform. However the gaming giant also left out some pretty important details.

While Sony confirmed there’d a built-in microphone for in-game chat (a PlayStation first), it failed to confirm whether the DualSense would carry over the audio jack from the PS5. The images published shed no light on the matter either.

Thankfully, it wasn’t too long before the mystery was solved, thanks to PlayStation product manager Toshimasa Aoki tweeting to confirm the DualSense controllers: “Still have an audio jack so you can plug in your own headsets like DS4”.

So, you’ll still be able to plug in your 3.5mm headphones and headsets, without requiring wireless audio accessories, or those that could utilise the USB-C connectivity method.

Related: DualSense vs DualShock 4

Elsewhere, the company revealed plenty of information about the controller that’ll launch alongside the Sony PS5 later this year. Namely the confirmation of a new haptic feedback engine that’ll aim to replicate real world sensations like driving through mud, for example.

Sony also confirmed new adaptive triggers within the L2 and R2 buttons, which are designed to mimic the tension felt when pulling back on a bow before firing an arrow.

The PS5 controller also dispenses with the Share button and replaces it with a new Create button that’ll unlock additional sharing options. Elsewhere, the design is now less angular and a little more rounded. It’s lighter while also retaining the predecessor’s long-lasting battery life. As we previously mentioned, the controller will now be replenished using the USB-C charging method, replacing mircoUSB.

Sony is also moving the light bar to two strips either side of the touch pad, offering a little more visibility for most gamers.

What do you make of that snazzy two-tone white and black design? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …