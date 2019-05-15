Leak reveals that John Wick is coming to Fortnite in upcoming update

To celebrate the release of John Wick 3, Keanu Reeve’s unstoppable assassin is coming to Fortnite as part of a special crossover.

A number of renown leakers such as FortTory and Lucas7yoshi have uncovered a bunch of details on the upcoming limited-time mode including skins, challenges and accessories.

You can catch a glimpse of the John Wick skin below, which will be available in two distinct variants accurate to the film – Regular and Damaged.

The skin reveal is accompanied by a Golden Token, which is used as currency in the bloodthirsty world of John Wick. We imagine it will be an unlockable for finishing challenges.

According to data-mined text, the LTM will have players working to eliminate other bounty hunters spread across the map, collecting tokens as they go. The one with the most at the end will emerge victorious.

John Wick’s house has also been added to Fortnite in Paradise Palms, and data-mined text makes reference to The Continental, a hotel chain prominent in the film series.

As for the leaked challenges, these will involve completing matches of the LTM and collecting a certain number of Gold Tokens to unlock skins and other cosmetics.

Chances are Epic Games will confirm this update and its impending launch later this week, given that John Wick comes to cinemas today and May 17 in other territories.

