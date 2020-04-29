Leak hints at new map and non-combat mode coming to Fortnite

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be set to receive a new map and mode which doesn’t necessarily focus on traditional combat, according to a newly emerged leak.

This report comes courtesy of renowned leaker Shiina BR, who has posted a variety of information on the upcoming new map and limited-time mode.

Codenamed Papaya, the new map is a smaller version of the main island. It will seemingly contain a centralised hub where you can communicate with other players, change skins and participate in other activities. The best part is there’s no murder in sight.

It will also feature mini-game areas where players can challenge each other to a variety of things such as football, glider challenges and other races. It seems more like a general place to hang out, which is appreciated given the current state of lockdown we’re all in.

Instead of ‘Battle Royale” the leak claims this new mode will simply be known as “Party Royale.” It’s a fairly cliched name change, but fits the mood of Fortnite quite nicely.

“Welcome to the Party! Leave your weapons and mats behind and hang out with friends, play games, perfect your skydive and more. The party’s just getting started!,” reads a leaked description.

It remains unclear when this new mode and map will be introduced, and they could perhaps be plans for the upcoming season, which was recently pushed back to June with an extension of the current battle pass.

Or Party Royale could arrive as a limited-time mode to keep players engaged followed the seasonal delay, since I imagine a large number of them have already completed the battle pass and are itching for something new to engage with. We’ll be sure to update this story once we learn more.

