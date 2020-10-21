Job listing hints at potential Ghost of Tsushima sequel

Sucker Punch Productions has posted a new job listing on its official website which appears to hint at a sequel to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima.

Having released earlier this year to rave reviews and impressive sales, it’s honestly no surprise that Sucker Punch is already thinking about continuing the journey of Jin Sakai with a sequel, one that could potentially see him venture to mainland Japan after liberating the island of Tsushima.

At the time of writing, Sucker Punch is currently looking to recruit a Narrative Writer with a “”desire to write stories set in feudal Japan” and “knowledge of feudal Japanese history.”

“Daily tasks will include writing dialogue and text, developing open-world stories, and crafting narrative content in collaboration with other designers,” reads the listing. “Our ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer, outstanding dialogue skills, and an excellent understanding of how to tell impactful, character-driven stories within a AAA open-world game.”

It’s also a possibility that this job listing relates to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-operative multiplayer mode which launched earlier this month as a free update. It ventures into the more outlandish territory of Japanese folklore instead of drawing from the realistic boundaries of Feudal Japan.

That, and if this job listing does relate to a sequel, it is likely in the very early stages of production and won’t surface for a couple of years at the earliest. It will likely be a PS5 exclusive too, with the next-gen console launching across UK and Europe on November 19.

Here’s what we though of Tsushima in our 4/5 review: “Ghost of Tsushima is an excellent open-world adventure from Sucker Punch Productions which adds some innovative ideas to a fairly stagnant genre. The game’s depiction of the time period is generic and inoffensive, but that doesn’t prevent it from being a stunning visual showcase and a worthwhile swan song for the PS4.”

