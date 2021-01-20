How to find and kill The Predator in Fortnite

Epic Games has added the iconic Predator to Fortnite, and the famous sci-fi creature comes with an assortment of skins and other cosmetics to unlock.

To unlock Predator and all of his associated cosmetics players will need to complete the Jungle Hunter Quests, which unfortunately involves hunting down the alien as he prowls about the island. We’ve compiled a few tips and tricks on how to make such a feat easier to accomplish.

How to find The Predator in Fortnite

In order to unlock The Predator you will need to be the first player in a match to defeat him, which is incredibly difficult when you take into account all the different variables involved. You need to get there first and deal the finishing blow without being killed, which is much easier said than done.

To find The Predator you will need to land at Stealthy Stronghold, which is located in the northwest of the map. Predator can be found roaming around the entire area, patrolling it in search of players foolish enough to fall into its grasp.

Once spotted, be ready for a tough fight. The area itself is surrounded by thick walls, meaning you’ll be trapped alongside the monster once things get hairy. That, and you can’t cheese things by taking a heavily armoured vehicle into the equation.

How to kill Predator in Fortnite

This is where things become a challenge. Predator has a huge shield and plenty of health alongside it, meaning you’ll need to fill him with bullets to stand a chance at winning. He can also turn invisible, leaping around randomly before getting the drop on you. Such a move can be countered by switching on the “Visualise Sound Effects” setting in the options menu, which will make his footsteps easy to parse during the fight.

I would try and gather a decent selection of weapons and grenades before starting the encounter, and also ensure your shields are at maximum with some potions on standby if things get hectic. Having a vantage point is also incredibly handy, allowing you to take easy shots at Predator while he struggles to reach you. It’s all about killing him quickly and efficiently before you are killed by him or other players.

Once killed, you will earn Predator as a skin alongside his invisibility tech, firearm skins and pickaxe variant. They are seriously cool, and some of the best limited skins we’ve seen in Fortnite for some time.

Are you logging into Fortnite to find The Predator? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.