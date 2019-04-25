Horror sequel Layers of Fear 2 creeps onto PC and consoles next month

Gun Media and Bloober Team have announced the release date for Layers of Fear 2, a sequel to the super spooky 2016 horror title.

Having most recently worked on cyberpunk thriller Observer, the developers have returned to the well with Layers of Fear 2. Just be careful nothing crawls out of it.

Set to launch on May 28, 2019, Layers of Fear 2 will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. That’s a very quick turnaround from first announcement to full release.

The original was an enjoyable survival horror affair with a brave psychological twist. You were a failing artist piecing together his broken past across a sprawling manor. Obviously, things go wrong very quickly.

“Darkness surrounds as you stand silently in the spotlight, the only sounds to be heard over your heartbeat are the distant breaking of waves against the hull and the sound of cameras pointed in your direction preserving this moment for eternity.” reads the spooky Steam page description.

Set aboard a mysterious ocean liner, Layers of Fear 2 will incorporate the same story-driven exploration and psychological horror that made the first entry so terrifying.

Being stranded at sea with no escape beyond a very long swim back home is a spooky concept, and takes away much of the hard-to-believe logic you’d normally find in survival horror.

