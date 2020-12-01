Microsoft has begun rolling out its November update yesterday. The software, which is available on the Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One, is the first to arrive for the next-gen console. Here’s what’s in it.

The Xbox Series X and S launched less than a month ago and the two consoles are already seeing an array of new features.

According to Microsoft, this month’s release includes options for dynamic backgrounds, optimised for Xbox Series X/S badges, and new way to discover titles in Game Pass alongside the ability to add existing Xbox family members to a new console.

The dynamic background feature allows users to customise their home screens with motion and colour. Six options are included with this update, ranging from bright colours to loving homages for past consoles. Microsoft also revealed that it already has plans to add even more styles, colours and designs in future updates, so keep an eye out for those.

Gamers will now also be able to identify which games are fully optimised for the next-gen consoles with the new “Optimised for Series X/S” badge. Over 30 games will be included in this category, including new titles like Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and updated Xbox One games, including Gears 5 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. You can even filter your view to just this category.

The update also includes new tags to help users spot which games are using the console’s Auto HDR feature to improve their image quality.

Users can now pre-install games before they land on Xbox Game Pass. All you need to do is open the Game Pass app and visit the “Coming soon” section. Not all games can be pre-installed but those that can will be downloaded and ready to play the day they’re available.

Finally, gamers sharing a console can add family members from the Family Settings app to the console directly from setup. All of these features began rolling out in the November update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One users on Monday.

