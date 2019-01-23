Here’s how Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just made gaming history on Nintendo Switch

The NPD Group has announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fastest selling console exclusive game in history.

Halo Reach, the previous holder of this illustrious record, has been usurped from the top spot by Nintendo’s ambitious crossover fighter.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch exclusive was the fifth best-selling title of 2018, despite only launching in December. Keep in mind this doesn’t take into account digital sales.

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the best-selling game of December 2018 and the fifth best-selling game of 2018, despite digital sales not currently being tracked by The NPD Group,’ analyst Matt Piscatella explains (via VentureBeat).

‘Packaged software launch month dollar sales of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate exceeded those of the previous best in franchise history, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, by over 70 percent.’

It’s one impressive feat, and if it happens to maintain its current trajectory, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could soon be the best-selling fighter ever made. Brawl was absurdly popular on the Nintendo Wii, so seeing it surpassed by over 70% is quite extraordinary.

It’s certainly worthy of such success, as you can tell from Jake Tucker’s 8/10 review: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most refined Smash yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of content here and, if you’re a Smash Bros. fan you should absolutely buy this.’

