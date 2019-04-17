Get ready to go airborne in Fortnite’s new Air Royale game mode

Epic Games is bringing a new mode to Fortnite with its latest update, and it’s set to really shake up the battle royale formula.

Update 8.40 sees the introduction of Air Royale, a new mode where players pilot the X-4 Stormwing as they compete to be the last plane in the sky.

It’s a limited-time mode, so expect it to stick around until Thanos makes a return in the rumoured Avengers: Endgame crossover.

Available only in duos, Air Royale players will begin with a total of 3 lives, fighting to survive until they have none left. You’re instantly eliminated once hitting the ground, so you need to stay airborne.

If you’re low on lives, seek to hijack enemy vehicles to gain some back, a mechanic which will likely encourage players to be aggressive instead of flying on the outskirts.

Aside from Air Royale, update 8.40 also introduces a new firearm. The Infantry Rifle is now available in Epic and Legendary rarities, dealing 42/44 damage respectively.

You can read the full list of patch notes here which goes into further detail on additional modes and balance changes for the colourful shooter.

Will you be taking to the skies in Fortnite with this new update? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.