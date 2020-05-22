Fortnite debuts Christopher Nolan film trailer and plans screenings for the future

Epic Games’ Fortnite has made another massive splash in the popular culture zeitgeist by screening the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s latest film – Tenet.

Major artists, filmmakers and other companies have clearly begun to understand the huge audience Fortnite has, experimenting with ways of promoting their own products within Epic Games’ ambitious metaverse.

Known for The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk and myriad other classics, Christopher Nolan certainly isn’t the first director we’d think of to work alongside Fortnite. But here we are, with the latest trailer for Tenet having aired in the game last night.

Tenet seems to follow a secret agent as he attempts to stop World War 3, and will star the likes of Denzel Washington, Michael Caine and Robert Pattinson. It’s a huge selection of big actors, which is hardly surprising for a Nolan picture.

The trailer was shown in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode, which features no combat and simply aims to brings together where they can perform in a variety of different activities and watch live shows and events such as the Tenet trailer.

Epic Games has also confirmed it will be showing one of Christopher Nolan’s films in their entirety later this summer. It remains unclear which film this will be, and it will likely need to match the game’s rating (sorry, Memento fans).

If you want to watch Tenet’s new trailer in Fortnite for yourself, it’s being shown once an hour in Party Royale across all platforms. Either that, or you could save some time and just watch it on YouTube.

We’re fascinated to see what other major trailers and announcements will be found in Fortnite going forward, since the potential is honestly limitless. Our dream event is to see the entirety of WrestleMania held in the battle royale.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…