Flight Simulator may be first Xbox Series X/S exclusive – sorry Xbox One owners

Microsoft has confirmed that the epic Flight Simulator game for Windows PCs now has an estimated time of arrival on Xbox consoles.

The crucially acclaimed and visually stunning title will be available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S in the summer of 2021. Microsoft says Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the game on day one, giving the subscription service yet another string to its ample bow.

Unfortunately, it seems only the new Xbox consoles are in-line for the release. This could be a line in the sand where the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X get left behind, and new titles begin to come new-gen exclusives.

Here’s the trailer confirming the announcement.

Microsoft has said it’ll be a while before exclusive games begin arriving on the Xbox Series X and Series S. The company says it does not want to play gatekeeper by restricting the playing experience to the new consoles. However, a time will come when the capabilities of the old consoles are too limited to merit continued support with new games.

Given how much strain Flight Simulator puts on a well-equipped PC, it’s hardly surprising the Xbox One is set to miss out. This week’s trials and tribulations pertaining to Cyberpunk 2077 have shown up the performance challenges for the older-generation consoles.

In our review back in August, we afforded Flight Simulator a 4.5 out of 5-star review. Our reviewer Jade King praised the game for setting a new benchmark for photorealistic visuals, the ease of play, approachable gameplay and thrilling real-world landmarks. She did point out that loading times and technical problems are slight cons.

She wrote: “Microsoft Flight Simulator is a triumphantly ambitious venture which pushes the boundaries of photorealism in the gaming medium. It requires a lot of horsepower and the support of Azure technology to accomplish such a feat, but these barriers are washed away when you’re staring down at endless cities and thick jungles from thousands of feet in the air. It’s breathtaking, and I hope it brings such simulators further into the mainstream.”