F1 2020 trailer reveals five classic Michael Schumacher cars you can drive

F1 fans haven’t had a lot to enjoy lately, with no Grand Prix races since mid-March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, a new trailer for this year’s official video game from Codemasters has given long-time petrol heads something to savour. The two-minute clip shows five iconic cars driven by the legendary seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, which will be drivable in the deluxe instalment of this year’s title.

Those cars are the 1991 Jordan 191, in which the German made his Formula 1 debut, as well as the 1994 Benetton B194 and the 1995 follow-up B195 that saw him crowned the king of F1 in successive seasons.

Players will also be able to take the wheel of the the Ferrari F1-2000, which won the manufacturer its first drivers title in 21-years, a post on F1.com points out.

To unlock those cars, you’ll need to buy the Schumacher Deluxe Edition of the game for either PC, PS4 or Xbox One, when it launches on July 10. If you buy this edition or, F1 2020 Seventy, you’ll also unlock the Ferrari F2004 in which ‘Schumi’ won his seventh and final world title.

You can see the new trailer below:

“As part of the 70th anniversary of F1, it’s fitting to celebrate the most successful world champion of all time,” said Lee Mather, F1 franchise game director at Codemasters. “We are equally excited to finally bring the Jordan 191 and Benetton B194 to the F1 series as both have been long-requested by our community, alongside two more of his iconic cars.”

The Schumacher Deluxe Edition of the game also brings access to the game three days early, while there’ll be new “themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration,” Codemasters says.

The F1 franchise has been a massive winner for Codemasters down the years and we expect this instalment to be no different.

