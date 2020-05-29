Epic Games delays the release of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 will suffer a short delay ahead of its long-awaited release next month.

Season 3 will now launch on June 11th, which is a week or so later than we originally expected. On the bright side, a new event will be arriving to keep players busy ahead of its eventual arrival.

No specific reason was given for the sudden delay, with Epic Games simply stating it is to “get everything ready.” Fortnite’s new season will launch across several platforms at once, so we can’t blame them for needing a bit of extra time to ensure things are smooth sailing at launch.

To make up for the delay, Epic Games has announced a new event known as “The Device” which will take place on Saturday, June 6th at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT. Much like previous events, it’s advised you show up 30 minutes prior to it kicking off to secure your spot.

Veteran players seem to believe this new event will pave the way for Season 3, with a rumoured Doomsday Event set to take place which will reshape the island’s landmass and narrative in the weeks to come. Here’s hoping it changes things dramatically, since Season 2 has been around for several months now.

We recently jumped back into Fortnite, awarding it 4/5 in our new verdict. It’s one of the best battle royale experiences out there, and should be praised for its ambitious approach to building a metaverse which continues to attract millions of players.

“Fortnite is a battle royale phenomenon no matter how far you slice it, evolving from an underwhelming third-person shooter into one of the biggest and most recognisable brands on the planet. Epic Games has achieved something truly special here, and I’m eager to watch its growth go even further,” reads our review.

