Dirt 5 looks amazing on Xbox Series X

Dirt 5 is coming to Xbox Series X. As part of today’s Inside Xbox showcase, we saw the first glimpse of some in-game footage, and it looked fantastic.

Next-gen technologies like ray-tracing are perfect for the off-road racing sim, offering a sheen of realism to the mud and grit you’ll be hurtling over in a wide variety of vehicles.

The trailer shows off a Porsche 911 and a Ford Mustang, as well as the chasing pack, all skidding and sliding around a water-front New York track packed with bends. Take a look below – those visuals speak for themselves.

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games: What we’d love to see on the next-gen console

The cars are all covered in bright colours, spoilers and decals, suggesting that players will have a lot of choice in this game when it comes to customising their in-game wheels.

The trailer flips from the original New York setting, showing off some buggies, doing battle in a setting that’s more mud and jungle and finally, a race in a Norwegian setting. Even more will be included in the final game, including the favelas of Brazil.

Robert Carp, from Codemasters, told Inside Xbox: “We have one of the widest ranges of vehicles we’ve ever had in a Dirt game.”

Carp also noted the addition of four-player split-screen, citing it as the perfect launch day gaming experience for the Series X. He also notably explained that the game would have both 60 and 120 fps modes.

In the game’s main story, Troy Baker and Nolan North star as your mentor and nemesis respectively. You’ll also be able to attract real-world sponsors and develop relationships with them as you progress through the game’s story.

The Dirt 5 trailer appeared alongside new trailers for Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Madden NFL 21 and a completely bizarre – and slightly disgusting – trailer for Scorn.

The new peek at Dirt was one of the more polished and appealing trailers in the lineup, with another highlight being a “gameplay” trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. (Though we didn’t really see much gameplay.) Take a look below.

Related: Opinion – Valhalla looks promising, but it could ditch one of Assassin’s Creed’s best features

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…