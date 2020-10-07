Activision and Treyarch are set to host the multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War throughout the month of October, and we now know exactly what players will need to enjoy the blockbuster shooter on PC.

The beta sadly won’t be playable on PC until October 15, but the first stage kicks off on PS4 later this week if you’ve happened to pre-order and fancy jumping into the action. Regardless, the system requirements have been released and show what you’ll need for optimum visuals and performance on the platform.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Minimum System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are fairly reasonable, expecting components which are relatively inexpensive for the visuals and performance you can expect from them.

However, don’t expect anything next-gen if you happen to be packing any of the above components. You’re essentially skimming the floor of what’s required, but if you’re on a tight budget and want to play, you could do much worse.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Recommended System Requirements

Cold War’s recommended specs are a little more demanding in terms of sheer power, but aren’t particularly excessive, and the large majority of regular PC gamers shouldn’t have much trouble meeting them.

These will offer a superior level of visual quality and overall performance, although you’ll likely want to toy with graphical settings before finding a sweet spot that works for you. We’d recommend prioritising the framerate over visual fidelity in a game like this, purely so your reaction times are much faster.

