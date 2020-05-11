Bethesda confirms that Elder Scrolls 6 is still “years away” from release

Bethesda Softworks has touched upon the development of Elder Scrolls 6, confirming that it is still years away from being in the hands of players.

Speaking to an eager fan on Twitter, Bethesda’s Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing, Pete Hines put to rest any hope of the fantasy RPG arriving in the near future.

“It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about”, Hines explained. “So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.”

We appreciate the honesty of Pete Hines here, since it would be wrong to tease something that is several years away at the earliest. As for Starfield, we’ve seen little more than a reveal trailer for the new IP, which is a new take on sci-fi from the acclaimed development studio.

Starfield is confirmed for next-generation consoles and PC, although other release details remain unconfirmed. We expected it to be a major component to Bethesda’s E3 2020 showcase before it was cancelled due to Covid-19 and other complications.

The company has also said it won’t be holding a digital alternative like some other publishers, so it’s unclear when we can expect news on major franchises such as Starfield, Elder Scrolls and Fallout. There’s also titles like Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop, both of which are in dire need of an update.

We can see Starfield launching in the next couple of years, acting as a major blockbuster for new and existing platforms. After the dire response to Fallout 76, we’re hoping its a major update to Bethesda’s RPG formula, which hasn’t really changed much in the past decade or so. Either way, we’re exciting to hear about whatever Bethesda is busy working on. Fingers crossed we won’t be waiting very long.

