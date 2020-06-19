Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch with crossplay later this year

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have announced that Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch with crossplay across all platforms before the end of 2020.

It was one of many announcements made surrounding Apex Legends during this week’s EA Play 2020 presentation, which included that the battle royale experience is coming to Steam and will soon support crossplay between every available platform.

Unfortunately, Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that cross-progression will not be part of this endeavour, with unlocks, ranks and other cosmetics remaining on their parent platform instead of stretching across your entire account. This is a shame, since it would’ve had me downloading the Switch version in a heartbeat.

In other Apex Legends-related news, the Lost Treasures Collection Event is arriving across all platforms on June 23rd and will introduce a number of skins and other cosmetic unlockables alongside limited-time modes and map changes which will flesh out the world’s evolving story.

Related: The Last of Us 2 Review

The mode will limit weapons to Snipers and Shotguns, while also introducing a new item known as the Mobile Spawning Beacon. Given to each team at the start of every match, it allows you to choose where your allies will be respawned on the map once their banner is recovered. It’s a great idea, and should add a new dynamic to the most intense firefights.

We recently jumped back into Apex Legends, rewarding it 4.5/5 in our new verdict. It continues to be a fantastic shooter, and easily one of the genre’s brightest sparks thanks to a wonderful cast of playable heroes and truly excellent gunplay. Respawn has crafted something that has proven to be hard to beat, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Here’s hoping the port is a satisfying way to play Apex Legends, since it’s a game which relies on solid performance and pinpoint accurate controls to emerge victorious, and with crossplay enabled it won’t always be a level playing field if the Switch iteration doesn’t pull its weight. We’ll find out for ourselves later this year.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…