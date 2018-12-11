This Galaxy X leak might solve next year’s great foldable phone mystery

While Samsung has offered a substantial preview of what its hotly anticipated foldable phone will look like, we’re still in the dark over what it’ll be named. While the Galaxy X is still a popular bet, a new intellectual property filing in the UK offers a huge clue to next year’s biggest mobile mystery.

On December 6, Samsung filed a UK trademark for the Samsung Rize brand, with Samsung Rize10, Samsung Rize20 and Samsung Rise30 all making an appearance on documentation at the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in London. A similar filing has been made in Mexico under the smartphone category (via Let’sGoDigital).

This suggests Samsung is working on a brand new smartphone line, outside of its Galaxy range of devices.

Whether this will be the foldable handset remains to be scene, but it seems unlikely that Samsung will release three versions of its foldable phone when it goes on sale next year.

It’s also possible that Samsung could be plotting a dramatic rebranding of the Galaxy S range ahead of the launch of the 10th anniversary edition in early 2019.

Considering there are thought to be three Galaxy S10 models in existence, it’s possible that Samsung could be making a shift away from the ‘S’ naming convention, as Apple did for its 10th anniversary edition in 2017.

It is thought Samsung will launch a 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch version of the Galaxy S10 when it arrives in the first couple of months of 2019, perhaps at or before MWC 2019 in February.

Tipsters suggest the device will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a various forms of a punch-out camera hole(s). It’s also thought the highest-end version of this device will offer 5G connectivity.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy range is in line for a revamp ahead of its launch next year? Or could this be how Samsung Christens its foldable smartphone? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.