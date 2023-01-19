 large image

Galaxy S23 Ultra photo sample leak hints at massive gains

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

An alleged image taken by the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared to leak online, hinting at a remarkable advance in image quality.

The image, as supplied by a established Samsung tipster Ice Universe, appears to be a crop taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main camera sensor, which the company announced earlier this week.

According to the leaker, the image isn’t taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s telephoto or periscope cameras, but rather represents a 12x enlargement of the main wide camera.

Usually with this level of cropping in, we’d expect to see a bunch of pixellation and signs of the heavy image processing that every smartphone camera has to employ. However, this image is relatively clear of such digital artifacts.

If this is indeed a Galaxy S23 Ultra camera leak, we could be looking at a major advance in smartphone image quality from Samsung’s forthcoming flagship. In subsequent tweets, Ice Universe claims that the quality of the photos from the ISOCELL HP2 sensor look “completely different” from previous high-resolution Samsung sensors, with a distinct lack of sharpening for a “delicate and natural” look.

Of course, this shouldn’t be taken at face value. Even if this is indeed taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it doesn’t offer any insight into the general shooting experience with the new phone.

Things like shooting speed, autofocus speed, low light performance, and overall image quality (not just sharpness) are still up in the air, and only a thorough hands-on review will reveal such things. Still, it’s a deeply encouraging sign.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus at an Unpacked event on February 1.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

